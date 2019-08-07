Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Should be ready for Thursday's game
Metcalf (oblique) participated in Tuesday's scrimmage without limitations and is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Metcalf strained his oblique in practice last week and was limited to individual drills until Tuesday's team scrimmage when he worked at full speed. The rookie second-round pick made contested catches against the Seahawks' first-team secondary during the scrimmage, proving he should be ready to showcase his skills against the Broncos. Fantasy owners should be interested in Metcalf's NFL debut, considering his athleticism and build give him a ceiling of Calvin Johnson. However, the questions marks about his route-running give him a more modest projection.
