Metcalf (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina but appears on track to play, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune.

Metcalf played through the rib injury for much of last week's win over Detroit before missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. It's likely a matter of pain management, which means Metcalf's workload and/or effectiveness could be impacted even if the Seahawks aren't seriously concerned he'll miss the game.