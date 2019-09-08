Metcalf caught four of six targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Russell Wilson only targeted two wide receivers -- Metcalf and Tyler Lockett -- in this game, and Lockett received just two targets. Metcalf displayed his deep abilities by hauling in a 42-yard pass in the second quarter, setting up Chris Carson's 10-yard touchdown reception. He also made an acrobatic 25-yard catch on third down to set up Lockett's game-winning score in the fourth quarter. Lockett wasn't a target hog last year -- he averaged 4.4 targets per game -- so it's not irrational to think Metcalf could lead the team in targets this year. His upside makes him worth a pickup in fantasy leagues where he's available, but starting him at anything but a flex position is risky in Week 2 against the Steelers.