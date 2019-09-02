Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf (knee) "looked great" at Monday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf is about two weeks removed from undergoing surgery on his right knee. With an expectation that he may recover in time to make an appearance Week 1, his activity level Monday is a good sign for his ability to return. That said, the Seahawks aren't required to release an injury report until Wednesday, so his listing there will be a better indicator of his odds to get back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week