Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Shows off improved health
Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf (knee) "looked great" at Monday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Metcalf is about two weeks removed from undergoing surgery on his right knee. With an expectation that he may recover in time to make an appearance Week 1, his activity level Monday is a good sign for his ability to return. That said, the Seahawks aren't required to release an injury report until Wednesday, so his listing there will be a better indicator of his odds to get back.
