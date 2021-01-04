Metcalf was held to three receptions (nine targets) for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Metcalf waited for the last game of his breakout campaign to post his lowest yardage total in 2020; the 33 percent catch rate was also the worst mark of the year. The second-year stud did cool off down the stretch once defenses began to key in on him -- Sunday's consistent double coverage by the 49ers being a great example of that -- averaging just 52.8 yards per game with one total touchdown in his final five contests after posting impressive marks of 94.5 yards per game and nine receiving scores in the first 11 weeks of the season. Metcalf finishes his second regular season as a pro with 83 catches, 1,303 yards and an even 10 touchdowns over 16 contests. Not only did the physically-dominant wideout take a big leap forward in terms of production, but he has also proven to be a durable asset with no games missed due to injury or illness in his young career. We may be only getting a glimpse of Metcalf's potential as a fantasy wideout as his fundamentals continue to catch up to his physical attributes; it doesn't hurt to have a legendary quarterback in his prime throwing you the ball either.