Metcalf won't suit up for Sunday's preseason game in Minnesota due to a sore leg, Ben Arthur of SeattlePI reports.

Metcalf's injury doesn't sound too serious, but the 64th overall selection from the 2019 draft will miss what could have been a valuable developmental experience. He'll hope to heal up by the time the Seahawks face the Chargers in their third preseason game.

