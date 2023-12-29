Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Metcalf is tending to stiffness in his lower back, but the wide receiver is in line to play Sunday against the Steelers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Metcalf showed up on the Seahawks' Week 17 injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a back injury, which his coach now has clarified. Officially, the team is listing him as questionable for Sunday's game, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, but Carroll's comments seems to alleviate concerns about his upcoming availability. In the end, Metcalf's status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.