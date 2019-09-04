Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf (knee) will practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After Carroll relayed that Metcalf "looked great" during Monday's session, the rookie's participation Wednesday isn't a surprise. The next step will be his activity level and how it projects to Sunday's season opener against the Bengals. If he progresses to active status Week 1, he likely would have a limited snap count to ease him back into action.

