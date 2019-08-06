Coach Pete Carroll is unsure whether Metcalf (oblique) will be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

After Metcalf missed Saturday's scrimmage to tend to an oblique strain, there was hope that he would return to action Monday, but the rookie wideout remained on the sidelines. Carroll said the Seahawks will take a "wait-and-see" approach with Metcalf, who opened camp working with the first-team offense in two-wide sets. Metcalf seems poised to receive a portion of the targets yielded by the retired Doug Baldwin, but he'll have to compete with David Moore, Jaron Brown and 2019 fourth-rounder Gary Jennings for reps behind No. 1 option Tyler Lockett.