Metcalf was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf was absent for two plays during this past Sunday's win at the Jets due to a knee issue, which he touched on Wednesday. "My foot went numb," he told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. "(A doctor) came over, said what's wrong?" The situation was the result of a nerve in Metcalf's knee getting hit, causing the numbing sensation in his foot. Fortunately for the wide receiver, it was a temporary concern, while the shoulder issue that impacted his practice reps last week continues to bother him. Metcalf will have sessions Thursday and Friday to prove his health ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona.