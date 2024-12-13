Metcalf (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf now has had his practice reps impacted for a third consecutive week due to a shoulder issue, but he still was able to play Weeks 13 and 14, combining for eight catches (on 15 targets) for 115 yards and no touchdowns. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity regarding his status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Packers.