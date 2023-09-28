Metcalf (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf is beginning Week 4 prep as he started Week 3, the result of a lingering rib injury. While he handled a lower snap share (72 percent) this past Sunday against the Panthers than he did in the first two games of the season, he actually put together his most productive performance (6-112-0 on eight targets) to date. It appears the Seahawks will manage Metcalf's on-field reps until he's past the current concern, and the extra day of rest ahead of Monday's road game versus the Giants should allow him to continue to be available to Seattle's offense.