Metcalf (ribs/hip) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf has yet to log any on-field work during Week 7 prep due to a combination of the rib issue that has plagued him since Week 2 and the hip injury that he sustained this past Sunday In Cincinnati. His production hasn't taken much of a hit, though, as he's put together a 22-337-2 line on 32 targets in five games this season. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Metcalf returns to practice and if he'll enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.