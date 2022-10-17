Metcalf recorded two receptions on seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Metcalf had been showing strong chemistry with Geno Smith in recent games, but he struggled to produce against the Cardinals. Despite tying for the team lead in targets, he finished third on the team in receiving yards. Positively, Metcalf has a secure role among the Seahawks' receiving corps, as he has earned at least seven targets in five of six games this season.