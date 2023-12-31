Metcalf (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Seahawks tacked Metcalf on to their Week 17 injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a back issue. Coach Pete Carroll clarified the nature of the concern Friday, calling it lower-back tightness, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle, which kept Metcalf off the practice field to end the week and also left him questionable for Sunday's contest. At the same time, Carroll relayed an expectation that Metcalf would be available this weekend, and that's come to pass. Metcalf thus will be facing a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the eighth-most yards per target (8.6) to opposing wide receivers this season.