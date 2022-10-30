Metcalf (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Giants.
There was a belief Metcalf would miss some time after getting carted off the field last Sunday at the Chargers. However, X-rays were returned negative and surgery was ruled out on his knee, he proceeded to log one limited practice Friday, and a game-time decision turned into active status for the fourth-year pro. The Seahawks thus will operate with their typical starting wide receivers Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (hamstring) -- the latter of whom also was questionable for Week 8 -- against New York's 15th-ranked pass defense (211 yards per game).
