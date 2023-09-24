Metcalf (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

The Seahawks managed Metcalf's practice reps during Week 3 prep due to sore ribs, but he was able to return as a full participant Friday before the team deemed him questionable to play this weekend. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early Sunday that Metcalf was expected to suit up, and indeed that has come to pass. There's no indication that Metcalf will be limited by the injury as he looks to build upon the 9-122-1 line on 11 targets he's accrued through two contests this season.