Metcalf caught four of six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Patriots.

Metcalf was shadowed by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, nearly all game. It was a tough battle, but Metcalf can declare a victory, as he hauled in a 54-yard TD pass in tight coverage in the first half and showed off his expanded route tree to snag three more over the course of the game. This is Metcalf's second straight game with more than 90 receiving yards and a score, and if Gilmore struggled to cover him, there will be few matchups that slow him down this year. He's a surefire fantasy start in Week 3 when the Cowboys come to town after allowing 273 passing yards and four scores to Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Sunday.