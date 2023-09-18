Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Metcalf (ribs) is sore following Sunday's 37-31 overtime win at Detroit, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Metcalf left Week 2 action for a spell in the first half due to a rib injury but was able to return, playing 83 percent (60 of 72) of the offensive snaps and hauling in all six targets for 75 yards. In the wake of that contest, he likely will "need a couple days" to recover, per Carroll. As a result, there's a chance Metcalf won't be able to practice Wednesday, when the Seahawks kick off prep for Sunday's game against the Panthers.