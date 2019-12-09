Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Top receiving target in loss

Metcalf caught all six targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

Metcalf paced the Seahawks in receiving yards for the second straight week, and it was the fourth time in five games the rookie surpassed 70 yards. During that stretch, the rookie second-rounder has become a dependable receiver for Russell Wilson with 27 receptions on 38 targets (71.1 percent catch rate) with an average of 14.4 yards per catch. Metcalf will be up against a tough Panthers pass defense (229.3 passing yards per game) in Week 15.