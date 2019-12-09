Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Top receiving target in loss
Metcalf caught all six targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.
Metcalf paced the Seahawks in receiving yards for the second straight week, and it was the fourth time in five games the rookie surpassed 70 yards. During that stretch, the rookie second-rounder has become a dependable receiver for Russell Wilson with 27 receptions on 38 targets (71.1 percent catch rate) with an average of 14.4 yards per catch. Metcalf will be up against a tough Panthers pass defense (229.3 passing yards per game) in Week 15.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...