Metcalf recorded five catches on eight targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

Metcalf led Seattle with eight targets and took advantage of a depleted Steelers' safety corps with long receptions of 33 and 32 yards. That helped him tally his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, while also topping 1,000 yards for the campaign. In five pro seasons, Metcalf now has topped the century mark on three occasions and has a minimum of 900 yards in each of those five campaigns.