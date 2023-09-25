Metcalf caught six of eight targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

The fifth-year wideout was Geno Smith's top option on the day, although undrafted rookie jake Bobo caught the QB's only TD pass. Despite the fact that he nursed sore ribs in practice during the week, Metcalf topped 100 receiving yards in a game for the 10th time in his career in the regular season. He'll go for his 11th in Week 4 against a Giants defense that just surrendered a 6-129-1 line to the 49ers' Deebo Samuel.