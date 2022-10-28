Metcalf (knee) returned to a limited practice Friday and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Early signs pointed to Metcalf missing at least one game and quite possibly more, but coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team has been pleasantly surprised by the wideout's quick progress. Tyler Lockett, on the other hand, reportedly tweaked his hamstring or oblique during Thursday's practice, making him a game-time decision right alongside Metcalf ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. The Seahawks have Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young as fill-in options at wide receiver.