Metcalf (ribs) is considered a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Metcalf is officially listed as questionable for Week 7 and did manage to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but it sounds like the final word on his status won't be made until after pre-game workouts. Seattle will announce 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff whether Metcalf is among the team's inactives. In the event that Metcalf can't go or is significantly hampered, wide recievers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo, plus TEs Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, will all be in line to handle increased opportunities.