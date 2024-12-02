Metcalf missed two plays during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets to have his knee examined by trainers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "He tweaked his knee," coach Mike Macdonald said of Metcalf after the game. "Then we did a bunch of tests and stuff, and I think he's doing all right right now."

Metcalf's prompt return to the game coupled with his coach's postgame comments suggest the injury probably won't affect Metcalf's availability moving forward, but the star wide receiver's practice participation will still bear monitoring as Seattle prepares for a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the NFC West rival Cardinals. He came into Sunday's win nursing a shoulder injury, so Metcalf's a bit banged up for the stretch run. Metcalf's brief two-play absence occurred in the third quarter, and he caught a pass on his first play after checking back in before drawing a key pass interference call on the following drive.