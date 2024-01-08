Metcalf was held to one reception for 10 yards on six targets in Sunday's 21-20 win over Arizona.

Quarterback Geno Smith was not synced up with his No. 1 receiver despite picking up the win, resulting in the duo's worst catch rate (17 percent) to date. Even with the sour finish, Metcalf turned in his third 1,000-yard season since joining the league in 2019. The ironman missed the first game of his career due to injury, but he started Seattle's other 16 contests to finish with 66 receptions, 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns. Metcalf will continue to operate as the Seahawks' top receiving option when the team resumes play in 2024.