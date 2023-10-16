Metcalf recorded four catches on 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Despite briefly leaving the game with a hip injury, Metcalf tallied a new season-high in targets and led the team in opportunities. That didn't translate to a great statistical performance, as even with long catches of 30 and 18 yards he was held under 70 receiving yards for the third time in five games this season. Metcalf's results have at least been in part caused by Seattle's mediocre output as a passing offense, though that could change in a Week 7 matchup against Arizona.