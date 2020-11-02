Metcalf recorded 12 receptions on 15 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 against the 49ers.

After being shut down for 23 total yards in Week 7, Metcalf exploded to top 100 receiving yards for the third time this season. While Metcalf continued to deliver splash plays -- he had a 36-yard touchdown and a 35-yard reception -- Metcalf's performance was notable because of the target share he commanded. Specifically, Metcalf's 15 targets was a career-high mark and only the fourth time in his career that he's been targeted more than 10 times in a contest. While Tyler Lockett and Metcalf will likely continue to take turns as the top receiver in the Seahawks passing attack, Metcalf has managed to rack up 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. He'll look to keep that impressive pace up in Week 9 against the Bills.