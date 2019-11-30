Play

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Upgrades to full participation

Metcalf (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle listed Metcalf as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, so his upgrade to full activity should put to rest any concern about his Week 13 availability. Meanwhile, top wideout Tyler Lockett (shin/illness) failed to practice Friday, so Metcalf and Josh Gordon could be in line for enhanced roles in the Seattle passing attack in the event Lockett isn't ready to play Monday versus the Vikings.

