When asked Wednesday if Metcalf -- who underwent a knee procedure Aug. 20 -- will be available in Week 1, coach Pete Carroll indicated that the team is in "wait and see" mode, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "It really is an assessment every day," Carroll said of the rookie wideout. "He really feels pretty comfortable right now. He doesn't have any swelling and all that, so he doesn't have hindrances that could have shown up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it."

Though Carroll's words are somewhat encouraging, we'll probably have to wait until next week's practices -- and the team's subsequent official practice/injury report -- to get a better read on Metcalf's chances of suiting up Sept. 8 against the Bengals. With David Moore (shoulder) likely out to start the season, Metcalf could see a decent amount of playing time out of the gate once he's up to speed.