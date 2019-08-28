Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Week 1 status TBD
When asked Wednesday if Metcalf -- who underwent a knee procedure Aug. 20 -- will be available in Week 1, coach Pete Carroll indicated that the team is in "wait and see" mode, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "It really is an assessment every day," Carroll said of the rookie wideout. "He really feels pretty comfortable right now. He doesn't have any swelling and all that, so he doesn't have hindrances that could have shown up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it."
Though Carroll's words are somewhat encouraging, we'll probably have to wait until next week's practices -- and the team's subsequent official practice/injury report -- to get a better read on Metcalf's chances of suiting up Sept. 8 against the Bengals. With David Moore (shoulder) likely out to start the season, Metcalf could see a decent amount of playing time out of the gate once he's up to speed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six players to reach for
SportsLine Fantasy football expert Matt Franciscovich gives you his list of six players worth...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Pollard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...