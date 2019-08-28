Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the Seahawks are in "wait-and-see" mode with regard to Metcalf's (knee) availability for the Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "It really is an assessment every day," Carroll said of the rookie wideout. "He really feels pretty comfortable right now. He doesn't have any swelling and all that, so he doesn't have hindrances that could have shown up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it."

Though Carroll's words are somewhat encouraging, more clarity on Metcalf's status probably won't come until next week's practices, when the Seahawks will have to release official injury reports. With fellow receiver David Moore (shoulder) likely sidelined to start the season, Metcalf could see a decent amount of playing time out of the gate once he's up to speed.