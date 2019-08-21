Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Week-to-week
Per coach Pete Carroll, Metcalf -- who underwent "minimal (knee) surgery" with "minimal findings" -- is week-to-week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Though there's not yet a specific timetable for Metcalf's return, Carroll optimistically noted "we really don't have any concern that he won't get back soon." Given how close we are to the start of the regular season, a Week 1 return is probably pushing things, but it doesn't sound like Metcalf's rookie campaign will be derailed for long. In his absence, Jaron Brown and David Moore figure to see added opportunities in the Seattle offense alongside top wideout Tyler Lockett.
