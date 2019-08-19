Metcalf will have surgery on his injured knee, but head coach Pete Carroll doesn't think he'll be out very long, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Metcalf didn't suit up for Sunday's preseason game in Minnesota due to a sore leg, but not much is known about the injury. While Carroll's outlook makes it seem minor, it's always best to be cautious any time surgery is involved.

More News
Our Latest Stories