Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Metcalf (knee) "does not need surgery," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers, and in addition to his X-rays coming back negative, Carroll now says that Metcalf "hurt his patellar tendon some," per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, and even expressed a desire to practice Wednesday, though that may not be realistic. While a timetable for Metcalf's recovery remains unclear, it's a relief that he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario.