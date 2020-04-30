Play

Seahawks' Dominick Wood-Anderson: Joins Seattle

Wood-Anderson announced via his personal Instagram account that he signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

The 22-year-old wasn't selected during the 2020 NFL Draft last week but will received an NFL opportunity with the Seahawks. Wood-Anderson caught 21 passes for 268 yards and one touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Tennessee.

