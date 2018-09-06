Johnson (hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Johnson, who was named the starting right cornerback earlier this week, appears to be nursing a hip injury of undisclosed severity. It seems likely that Seattle is simply approaching Johnson's injury with caution, considering the team's lack of reliable depth at the position with Byron Maxwell (hip) on injured reserve and rookie Tre Flowers still acclimating to the position. Johnson should be considered questionable for Sunday's season-opener against the Broncos.

