Johnson (foot) made one solo tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Johnson's the wildcard in the competition for the starting right cornerback position, battling against veteran Byron Maxwell and rookie Tre Flowers. It's Johnson's first year in Seattle after spending four with the 49ers, where he was a starter in 2017 and recorded 77 tackles, seven pass breakups and one pick-six.

