The Seahawks placed Johnson (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, NFL.com reports.

Johnson was originally deemed questionable for Week 1, but it appears the injury is more serious than originally thought. He was projected to start at cornerback this season, so it is a big loss for the Seahawks out of the gate. Akeem King was subsequently promoted from the practice squad to help provide depth at the position. Neiko Thorpe, Justin Coleman, and Tre Flowers are all options to see increased roles as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories