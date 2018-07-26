Seahawks' Dontae Johnson: Placed on PUP list
Johnson (foot) was placed on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
Johnson broke his foot during minicamp last month and underwent surgery to repair the injury. While he doesn't have a clear return timetable, it's possible he could return during camp and challenge Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell for a primary role in the secondary.
