Seahawks' Dontae Johnson: Questionable for Sunday's game
Johnson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Johnson has yet to practice this week, but with the Seahawks lacking reliable options in their secondary, they will hope that the 26-year-old cornerback can still go Sunday. If Johnson is ultimately forced to sit out, Neiko Thorpe figures to see an expanded role on the back end of Seattle's defense.
