Seahawks' Dontae Johnson: Signing with Seattle
Johnson will sign with the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
Johnson started all 16 games for San Francisco in 2017, racking up 77 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pick-six along the way. He'll likely fill the empty spot in the starting lineup vacated by cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with the 49ers last month.
