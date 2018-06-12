Per head coach Pete Carroll, Johnson broke a bone in his foot and will undergo surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Johnson is a new arrival in Seattle after spending four years with San Francisco, and he's looking to harvest on Richard Sherman's departure. The 26-year-old corner carried a heavy workload in 2017, playing 1,029 defensive snaps while recording 77 tackles, seven pass breakups and one pick-six. The timing isn't ideal as Johnson is battling against Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell for a steady role. No timeline has been released for his recovery.