Johnson will be the starting right cornerback Sunday against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Johnson so much competition at the start of camp that he was basically penciled as the No. 3 corner. Byron Maxwell (hip) was placed on injured reserve and rookie Tre Flowers hasn't fully acclimated since he shifted over from safety. Johnson should be ready for the job after he started 16 games for the 49ers last season, making 77 tackles, seven pass breakups and one pick-six.