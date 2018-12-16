Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Available Week 15

Baldwin (hip) is listed as active Sunday at San Francisco

Baldwin was able to uphold a prediction from coach Pete Carroll, who said the wide receiver "looks like he's playing" after Friday's practice, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. In his previous nine appearances, Baldwin was on the field for at least 75 percent of the offensive snaps, so potential work will be there. One of those contests was a Week 13 matchup with the 49ers, who allowed Baldwin to rack up two catches (on four targets) for 22 yards.

