Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Avoids injury designation for Week 5
Baldwin (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Baldwin was added to the Seahawks' injury report Thursday due to the knee issue, which previously sidelined the wideout for Weeks 2 and 3. He returned to action in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, reeling in five of seven targets for 41 yards. The Seahawks provided no indication that Baldwin aggravated the knee injury over the weekend, so his limitations at Thursday's practice were likely just maintenance-related. Expect Baldwin to again serve as the Seahawks' clear No. 1 wideout in Week 5.
