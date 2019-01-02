Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Battling knee injury

Baldwin was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's practice with a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Baldwin played 57 of 63 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals -- trailing only QB Russell Wilson and the offensive line -- and didn't appear to suffer any obvious injury. The 30-year-old started off last week similarly by not practicing with a shoulder issue, and also dealt with hip issue throughout December. The Seahawks don't seem overly concerned about Baldwin's availability for Saturday's wild-card game at Dallas, but it's still worth keeping an eye on his status at practice the rest of the week.