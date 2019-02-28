Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Bouncing back from procedures

Coach Pete Carroll relayed that Baldwin is rehabbing from offseason knee and shoulder procedures, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Though the Seahawks haven't elaborated on Baldwin's procedures, the wideout is expected to be fine in time for the coming season and is on track to be ready for the team's offseason program. With that in mind, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune notes that Carroll is "counting on" Baldwin remaining a central part of the Seattle offense in 2019. The 30-year-old pass-catcher notched 50 catches for 618 yards and five TDs in 13 games this past season. Previously, Baldwin had logged five consecutive seasons without a missed game.