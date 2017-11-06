Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Breaks century mark Sunday
Baldwin caught seven of 12 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 17-14 loss to Washington.
The touchdown went for 30 yards and was Seattle's longest play of the day. Since the Week 6 bye, Baldwin hasn't seen fewer than six receptions or ten targets and has touchdowns in two of his last three games. He continues to head the Seahawks' receiving corps as they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 10.
