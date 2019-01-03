Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Bumps up to limited Wednesday
Baldwin (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A regular on Seahawks injury reports this season, Baldwin has gone two months without mention of a knee issue, but his elevation from no activity Tuesday to some Wednesday bodes well for an appearance in Saturday's wild-card contest at Dallas. In each of his nine games since a Week 7 bye -- sans being inactive Week 14 -- he's played at least 81 percent of the offensive snaps en route to a 38-485-5 line on 56 targets. Assuming he suits up this weekend, he'll be taking on a Cowboys defense that allowed 8.0 yards per target and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers during the regular season.
