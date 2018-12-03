Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Catches second TD

Baldwin hauled in two of four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Baldwin was targeted in the red zone twice, and he hauled the second one in for a one-yard score. It saved Baldwin from another dud, as his fantasy value shrivels without touchdowns -- he has surpassed 52 receiving yards just twice this year. It was Baldwin's second score in three weeks, and he tied running back Chris Carson for a team high in targets. Baldwin's task of finding the end zone will be more difficult in Week 14 against the Vikings.